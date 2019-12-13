WWE has announced that The Miz will give a sit-down interview on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Miz will be speaking on WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who he will wrestle in a non-title match at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view. It's believed that Miz will wrestle the "sweater version" of Wyatt, not The Fiend.

Tonight's sit-down interview with The Miz will be hosted by WWE Backstage host Renee Young. This will be her first SmackDown appearance since she was re-assigned to the show as a Special Contributor with announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's show, but they continue to push how Roman Reigns will be "unchained" as he looks for revenge on King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

WWE tweeted the following on The Miz's interview: