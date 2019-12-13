- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at Kushida and his recent return to WWE NXT. The December 4 NXT episode saw Kushida return from a wrist injury to pick up a win over Cameron Grimes.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin saw Kalisto defeat Drew Gulak in singles action.

- Sasha Banks was not on this week's WWE SmackDown with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley as she defeated Dana Brooke in singles action. It was noted by Bayley and Michael Cole that Banks was off recording a rap album.

It looks like Banks is recording songs with her cousin Snoop Dogg, who is a member of the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. Bayley took to Twitter after the show and commented on Banks recording with the rapper.

"@SashaBanksWWE Tell @SnoopDogg I want a guest track," Bayley wrote. You can see her full tweet below: