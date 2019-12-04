- WWE posted this video of The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) doing their best impressions of WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars. The group shows off their comedic talents with impressions of Steve Austin, Gene Okerlund, Ric Flair, and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Jude Aldajani, one of WWE's Arabic-language on-air talents, tried to impersonate Finn Balor but the group gives him a thumbs down. The video was apparently recorded before WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

- WWE RAW Superstar Viktor of The Ascension turns 39 years old today while former WWE Superstar Sylvester Terkay turns 49 and former TNA Knockout & WWE Diva Brooke Adams turns 35.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison will be the in-studio guest for WWE's The Bump next Wednesday morning at 10am ET. It was first reported that Morrison was returning to WWE back in September, but his signing was confirmed on last night's WWE Backstage episode on FS1. WWE then noted that Morrison has signed a new multi-year deal with the company, but there's still no word yet on when he will be back on TV.