During its short run, All Elite Wrestling has already had a number of factions looking to recruit people to fill their ranks. One of them is The Dark Order, a cult-like group led by Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, formerly known as the Super Smash Brothers.

The final episode of AEW Dynamite for 2019 ended with The Dark Order attacking many of AEW's top stars, including The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Dustin Rhodes, which you can watch in the video above. According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea for the segment, which had been critically panned, was for Marty Scurll to be revealed as the leader of The Dark Order.

Obviously, those plans changed once Marty signed a new deal with Ring of Honor following his contract expiring in November. In addition to being a talent for ROH, Scurll will help take on booking and creative duties. That is not to say that something can't work out where he could be in The Dark Order, however, as one of Scurll's goals is to try and for a working relationship between ROH and AEW.

As previously reported, there has been speculation of Matt Hardy becoming the leader of The Dark Order once his WWE contract expires on March 1st, should he not re-sign.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.