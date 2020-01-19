Former UFC champion Conor McGregor did what he does Saturday night at UFC 246: make headlines. "Notorious" finished Donald Cerrone in the first minute of the first round in Las Vegas, setting off a wild celebration and positioning himself nicely for a possible rematch later this year.

Who that rematch will be with, though, is the most interesting piece of information.

Both McGregor and UFC president Dana White acknowledged that McGregor taking on Khabib Nurmagomedov again for the UFC lightweight title makes the most sense. However, Nurmagomedov is currently set to defend his belt against Tony Ferguson.

"There's always somebody fun that can match up with Conor and everybody wants to fight Conor," White said. "Everybody's wanted to fight Conor for the last however many years. When you look at what makes sense, we're at a place where Conor was saying going into the Khabib fight, he had a lot of personal stuff. Some stuff self-inflicted, he had injuries and he had all these things going on. He has been obsessed with getting that rematch because he knows that he wasn't 100 percent fight.

"(McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov) is a massive fight with global appeal. It's the fight that you make. It's the fight that makes sense. It's the fight for the 155-pound title."

Also, Floyd Mayweather chimed in on social media after seeing McGregor handle Cerrone. Back in 2017, those two met in the boxing ring, with Mayweather scoring a finish to remain unbeaten.

Mayweather and White have been discussing a potential deal, and most believed at the time that if McGregor was available he made the most sense for a bout.

"I'm telling you right now Khabib vs. Conor is the biggest fight in the company and the sport's history," White said. "I think it might rival Conor and Floyd."