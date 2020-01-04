Dio Maddin has one goal for 2020, to beat Brock Lesnar.
Maddin tweeted earlier, "Since everyone's doing it, 2020 Goals: 1. Beat @BrockLesnar's b--ch a--"
After he tweeted that, a fan asked if it was wise to tag Brock Lesnar. Maddin simply explained to the fan, "I can't beat his b--ch a-- if he doesn't see it now can I?"
On the November 4th episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar destroyed him by putting him through a table.
After the attack, Maddin ended up leaving the announce team and going back to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
