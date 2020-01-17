Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock took to Twitter today with harsh words for AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Responding to a fan who asked if Jericho and Shamrock could finish what they started over 20 years ago as both are still in good shape, Shamrock said the face of AEW is a "wanna be tuff guy."

"Jericho better hope he never sees me in the pit. That's when his wanna be tuff guy act will end," Shamrock wrote.

Jericho feuded with Shamrock shortly after arriving in WWE in 1999. They were set to have a match at WWE Unforgiven 1999, but Shamrock was injured during a First Blood Match loss to Jericho on SmackDown a few days before, and left WWE soon after.

Shamrock recently had another run with Impact Wrestling, but hasn't been back to WWE since leaving in 1999. He's also had a run with New Japan Pro Wrestling and appearances with a few indie promotions over the years.

Jericho has not responded to Shamrock as of this writing. You can see Shamrock's full tweet below: