There could be a big Champion vs. Champion match at the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide event.

Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley accept a challenge from Toni Storm, for a match at Worlds Collide.

Storm will face NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat at Sunday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event, and could be champion going into Royal Rumble weekend for the match with Ripley. Storm taunted Ripley on tonight's NXT episode in the opening segment, and promised to become a double champion at Worlds Collide.

Worlds Collide takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas during WWE Royal Rumble Weekend. The big event will air live on the WWE Network with NXT vs. NXT UK matches.

Below is the current Worlds Collide card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Imperium (WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish)