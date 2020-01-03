WWE veteran Superstar Kane will be the next guest for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on his "Broken Skull Sessions" show on the WWE Network.

WWE announced today that the Mayor of Knox County, TN will join The Rattlesnake for the podcast on Saturday, January 12. The show will air on the WWE Network after the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event goes off the air. That show begins at 2pm ET.

Below is WWE's Twitter reveal on the Austin - Kane interview: