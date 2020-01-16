It appears as though Baron Corbin was scouting the competition last night.

The WWE star tuned into AEW Dynamite and tweeted about the opening segment. The show opened up with a tag title number one contender bout featuring The Young Bucks, Best Friends, Santana and Ortiz and Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. The latter team won, with the Young Bucks confronting them afterward.

Corbin mocked the pace of the match and how it was booked on Twitter, using an image of a member of Team America: World Police throwing up.

"Winner gets a title shot so.....forget covers, everybody get pops, spot spot spot dive dive dive spot spot spot spot dive dive dive dive spot dive spot dive spot group spot group spot dive, get your s--t in, neck beards "this is awesome""

Corbin did not provide any other feedback of the show following that bout. You can check out his tweet below: