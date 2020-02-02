For those who were watching Super Bowl LIV might have noticed Discover's Super Bowl ad. The ad featured clips of yes and no.

The ad caught WWE star Daniel Bryan's attention. He told Discover if they ever need another yes, he was available.

Discover quicky replied with a new video featuring Bryan. They tweeted, "Thanks for the shout out @WWEDanielBryan, you made the cut. Wait for it... #BigGame #DiscoverYes"

After that Daniel Bryan tweeted to WWE to tell them that he was added to the commercial. He wrote, "YES! Hey @WWE, check this out. @Discover put me in their ad! #ad #YESYESYES"

Below you can read their exchange and see the new video: