It looks like there will be a WWE Super ShowDown rematch at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia has updated their line-up for the March 8 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match with The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison is being advertised.

As noted, Big E and Kofi Kingston are scheduled to defend their titles against Miz and Morrison at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

We noted earlier this week how the arena advertised big SmackDown Elimination Chamber match with the winner going to WrestleMania 36 to challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, if he retains over WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. The Chamber participants are Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

The Wells Fargo Center also has Randy Orton, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley advertised for Elimination Chamber.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.