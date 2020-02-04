It looks like there could be more WWE Wellness Policy suspensions announced soon.

Word coming out of this week's WWE RAW from Salt Lake City is that more suspensions will be announced soon, according to @Wrestlevotes on Twitter. There's no word yet on who is set to be suspended, but as seen in the tweet below, @Wrestlevotes seemed to suggest that RAW Superstar Samoa Joe may have been suspended.

Joe did not appear on this week's RAW from Salt Lake City. It was noted on commentary that Joe missed the show due to the injury he suffered during last Monday's post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW. We've noted how there was concussion concerns with Joe after he landed hard off a suicide dive during last week's RAW match that saw him team with Kevin Owens vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Joe was quietly removed from that match and Owens finished it by himself. The announcers noted during last week's commentary that Joe was hurt during the dive, but due to how hard he hit his opponent. It was reported that speculation from within WWE said Joe hit his head on the floor and possibly suffered a concussion. Besides last Monday's title match on RAW, Joe worked the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event the night before. He was entrant #29 and was the 25th elimination, tossed out by Rollins after being in for 4 minutes and 25 seconds. Joe had no eliminations during the match.

Multiple sources reported that despite how well the RAW injury angle played out on TV, the injury to Joe was real and not a part of the storylines.

It's interesting that WWE talents have started to get suspended for Wellness Policy violations after the company went so long without announcing any suspensions. WWE announced back on December 10 that Primo Colon and Robert Roode were suspended for 30 days due to their first violations. These were the first violations announced since 2016. Seven Wellness suspensions were announced in 2016, including Paige's first, for 30 days, on August 17, and then her second, for 60 days, on October 10. After the Roode and Primo suspensions, it was then announced on January 28 that WWE United States Champion Andrade had been suspended for 30 days due to his first violation of the Wellness Policy.

It should be noted that no additional suspensions have been confirmed.

Stay tuned for updates on any potential Wellness Policy suspensions.