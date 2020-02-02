UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal nearly came to blows while attending an event in Miami for the Super Bowl late last week. Now, the promotion is moving forward with putting them inside the Octagon to settle their differences.

During an appearance on Jim Rome, UFC president Dana White stated that plans are in place for Usman to defend his title against Masvidal during International Fight Week in Las Vegas this coming July.

White noted that the plan was always to pair the two up, but the incident triggered a more public forum for making the match.

"We're going to bring them to Las Vegas. If (Masvidal) wins, maybe we do his first title defense here in Miami," White said. "That was always the plan. Then, whatever happened with them a couple days ago...has forced me to announce it."

With all that goes into title fights, and the fact that Usman is currently rehabbing an injury, White seemed upset by the fact that he had to make the announcement. The International Fight Week event typically features several marquee bout and has boasted multiple championship matches in the past.

Usman is coming off a successful defense over Colby Covington while Masvidal claimed the "BMF" belt when he bested Nate Diaz.