WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 5th in Tampa from the Raymond James Stadium, but due to the recent fear and threat of the Coronavirus, those plans may change. Jim Ross talked about WrestleMania 36 being potentially cancelled on his podcast, Grillin' JR.

"I don't think it'll [be cancelled]," Ross said. "It would be a shocker, it would be a huge loss for not only the WWE financially but also for fans that are planning on going and making it a part of an annual excursion or there first WrestleMania ever. WrestleMania is a major event and that's an understatement obviously, but it's a major event from the standpoint that many other companies use WrestleMania as a source of creating new revenue. It could be detrimental to a lot of companies, but knowing the wrestling mantra as I do, I don't think it's going to be cancelled."

Smackdown this past Friday aired from the WWE Performance Centre without fans. Ross also talked about what he's heard in regards to WrestleMania, Raw and Smackdown ticket sales for the entire week and who would actually show up to the events if they took place.

"I heard tickets are not moving well for Raw and Smackdown and other events, but WrestleMania itself is selling well," Ross said. "I haven't heard the latest and all that is a rumor, but I don't think it's going to be cancelled. We are seeing some major things. It would be a huge impact on WrestleMania. I can't say the virus is not going to affect attendance, I think that could happen.

"I think people could be more cautious and it is available on television and on the WWE Network. I don't think it will cancel but I do think the ongoing discussions about this virus will affect the attendance at some events for everybody coming to Tampa."

As of now, Tampa officials say they will probably "pull the plug" on WrestleMania 36 if the WWE doesn't act but as of now, WWE plans to continue on with the event.

