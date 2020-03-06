Joey Janela has cut back on his AEW schedule which has allowed him to work the indies more. That means a return to GCW on a full-time schedule and he discussed that when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"At first they [AEW] were telling me I couldn't do any dates. By that time I had announced the farewell show and stuff. Suddenly I see people start popping up at Northeast Wrestling and I found out we could do indies, but we just had to get them approved," revealed Janela. "But I've already announced my retirement show and I didn't wanna Terry Funk everyone, which I already have."

He added that he almost came back a few times but decided that this last event was the time to do it.

"I think I'm back now full-time on the indies. My work was really suffering from the lack of dates. I had a certain flow and once you go from wrestling 4-5 times a week to twice a month, your work is gonna suffer no matter what. Your instincts are not gonna be great," stated Janela.

He revealed that when he was smoking a pack a day and wrestling hungover, there was nothing wrong and he could go without issue. But recently it hasn't been that way and he feels he needs to get his flow back.

"This past summer I was wrestling hour matches without issue. Now, I feel like I'm not myself in the ring so we've gotta start doing indies again," said Janela. "I'm not a guy who goes to train as that's not my thing. I don't like to waist bumps as if I'm going to do bumps, they're gonna be in front of a crowd."

Janela was then asked how AEW reacted to him wanting to do more indie shows.

"They were letting everyone else do indies so there was nothing they could do," said Janela. "The match I had last Saturday with GCW was a 35-minute match. I'm coming back for the work, not to collect a payday. I'm coming back to be the best wrestler I can be to make my future the best it could be."

He admitted that his back is jacked up now but says it's jacked up because he's not working all the time. He also revealed that he has arthritis and scoliosis of the spine.

"I think that's because of all of the travel I've endured over the past two years in back seats of cars and curled up into little balls in hotel rooms. I don't think that's from falling on chairs but I could be wrong," said Janela.

Janela's GCW return match was against Jordan Oliver and he discussed both Oliver and the match itself.

"He kinda said it after the match as he grew up idolizing me. When he was a teenager – which isn't that long ago because he's 20 now – I was hitting home runs in CZW. He's someone who not only has it in the ring but has charisma and is gaining size," said Janela. "I figured he would be the best bet to warm up for Kip Sabian for the PPV that never happened."

Janela added that he won't say it was his best GCW match but he got to give fans a taste of the old Joey from three months ago. Before the show Nick Gage told him that GCW felt more main stream and he thinks it's true.

GCW has a cult following similar to what ECW has back in the 90s. Janela was asked if he foresees GCW being to AEW what ECW was to WWE.

"I don't think AEW wants anything to do with GCW to be honest," admitted Janela. "I don't see why some of the talent can't work some of the shows. We're just hitting strides now and I'm more involved now with GCW than before...

"It would be nice for AEW and GCW to do something. But I doubt it because they're two completely different beasts."

Janela has hosted his own spring break event each year since 2017 and he talked about plans for the fourth edition of Joey Janela's Spring Break.

"This Spring Break, we're trying to set a new standard for independent wrestling," said Janela. Since Spring Break 1, we've kinda changed everything as the influence it's had on the wrestling business has been incredible. This year is gonna be our biggest one and we hope to hit a new stride. If we have 4-5,000 people in a venue for Spring Break, it's the biggest independent show of all-time. Please check it out or check it on FITE TV."

