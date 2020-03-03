AEW has announced a big tag team grudge match for Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT.

New AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will team with Darby Allin to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

This match comes after Moxley won the title from Jericho in the main event of Saturday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Allin defeated Guevara earlier in the night.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite debut in the Denver area, from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado, will also feature the AEW arrival of former WWE, TNA and NJPW star Lance Archer.

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's show. You can see the new "Road to Denver" preview special above.