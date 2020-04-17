Add WWE NXT Superstars Tino Sabbatelli, Cezar Bononi and Mars Wang to the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE this week, according to PWInsider.

Stay tuned as there are rumors on more NXT cuts to be confirmed soon. It's possible that the releases were made earlier this week as well. It was reported today that Taynara Conti was also released, but word is that she was released on Wednesday.

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made this week by the company:

WRESTLERS:

* Tino Sabbatelli

* Cezar Bononi

* Mars Wang

* Taynara Conti

* Nick Comoroto (Nick Ogarelli)

* Alyssa Marino

* Dan Matha (Dorian Mak)

* MJ Jenkins

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Zack Ryder

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

COACHES:

* Serena Deeb

* Kendo Kashin

* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto (Furloughed)

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

OTHER ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams

* Jon Quasto

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE releases.

