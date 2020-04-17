Add WWE NXT Superstar Nick Ogarelli (Nick Comoroto) to the list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE on Wednesday.

Nick, who was signed in February 2019 and worked live events but not TV, took to Twitter today and revealed Wednesday's cut.

He wrote, "It took a few days to post this but despite what happened I can still say I'm very thankful. This past year with the WWE has been a great time. I'd like to thank the coaches at the performance center for all the experience, knowledge and outlook I've gained and will continue to use throughout my career. I'd like to not say this as a goodbye as much as a see you later. Stay strong and stay safe world."

Below is the updated lists of confirmed cuts made on Wednesday by the company, along with Nick's tweet:

WRESTLERS:

* Nick Comoroto (Nick Ogarelli)

* Alyssa Marino

* Dan Matha (Dorian Mak)

* MJ Jenkins

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Aleksandar Jaksic

* Rusev

* No Way Jose

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Zack Ryder

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS (Furloughed or released):

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Released)

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

COACHES:

* Serena Deeb

* Kendo Kashin

* Chris Guy (Ace Steel)

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

* Jerry Soto (Furloughed)

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

CREATIVE:

* Andrea Listenberger

OTHER ON-AIR TALENT:

* Josiah Williams

* Jon Quasto

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE releases.