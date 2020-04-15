WWE has announced the releases of Mike and Maria Kanellis.

Below is the updated lists of cuts made today by the company:

WRESTLERS:

* Mike Kanellis

* Maria Kanellis

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS:

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

REFEREES:

* Mike Chioda

These cuts are a part of the coronavirus-related business changes detailed at this link and this link.

Stay tuned for updates and news on more releases.