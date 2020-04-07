Last night's RAW after WrestleMania featured the debut of a few NXT stars, the return of a superstar from injury and a WWE Championship title defense. Bobby Lashley was not in action on RAW but reflected on his WrestleMania weekend.

Lashley took on Aleister Black in a losing effort on night two of WrestleMania 36. Lashley had the match in control and scooped Black on his shoulders, however Lana jumped on the apron and demanded that he use the Spear instead. Lashley put Black down attempted the Spear, however Black nailed him with Black Mass for the pin to win.

It appears as the storyline relationship between Lashley and Lana may be coming to an end. In Lashley's only segment on RAW, he was interviewed about his WrestleMania loss and implied that the end is near for the couple.

"Something tells me I need new management or a new wife," Lashley said.

Lana interrupted the segment as Lashley walked off. Lana asked Charly Caruso what she did to her husband to end the segment.

You can check out Lashley's comments below: