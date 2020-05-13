As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal appeared during The Bump earlier today and announced that there will be a "major announcement" on tonight's USA Network episode.

In an update, McKenzie Mitchell appeared in a new video from backstage at the WWE Performance Center, and revealed that the announcement will be delivered by WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who she billed as DX.

It's also been announced that Rhea Ripley will speak during tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network. She returned last week to save Io Shirai from an attack by NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, in what was Ripley's first appearance since losing the title to Flair at WrestleMania 36.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's NXT episode:

* WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H will deliver the "major announcement" from NXT General Manager William Regal

* Rhea Ripley will speak

* NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle teams with temporary partner Timothy Thatcher to defend against Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is McKenzie's video, along with WWE's announcement on Ripley:

Earlier today on #WWETheBump, @RealKingRegal mentioned that there will be a major announcement to come on #WWENXT...@mckenzienmitch has just gotten word that this announcement will be made by #DX @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels, TONIGHT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/z7SudGRBkz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 13, 2020