Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) has released his first post-WWE merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees.

Rowan, who will be using the "Erick RedBeard" name moving forward, makes a reference to his WWE gimmicks and his WWE departures with the $24.99 t-shirts.

The "Recycled" t-shirt features the word in all-caps above a sheep mask logo. The logo has the following words inside the circle, which are references to his WWE gimmicks: Spider - Brother - Firefly - Genius.

The "Carved Skull" t-shirt featured the Erick RedBeard face logo. The "RedBeard Lives" t-shirt has those words on a tombstone, which has April 15, 2020 as the date. That is the day that RedBeard was released by WWE, along with several other talents as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

There's no word yet on where RedBeard is headed once his WWE non-compete clause expires on July 15, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. You can see a graphic and link for his t-shirts in the tweet below: