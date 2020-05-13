After making her debut in a match against Kylie Rae, Impact Wrestling announced the signing of Tasha Steelz. Steelz was one of two new Knockouts to make their debut on the latest episode of Impact.

Steelz's signing comes after our exclusive report of Crazzy Steve signing a new deal Impact. Su Yung also re-signed with the company as well.

Steelz is most notably known for her work in Northeast Wrestling, Queens on Conquest, Chaotic Wrestling and NWA. Steelz made her NWA debut in December, when she went one-on-one against the current NWA World Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, at Into The Fire. She currently still works for NWA. She is also the co-leader of Culture SZN alongside Christian Casanova.

She reacted to her signing on Twitter saying, "Look at gaaaawwddd!!! Flava all up nd through Impact Okkurrr #BoricuaBadAssFlag of Puerto Rico #CultureQueenCrown #BrightestStarInTheSkyGlowing star," and "God is so good!! Yes ma'm!!! Let me shout right quick." Many other wrestlers on Twitter congratulated Steelz on her signing as well.

Steelz also spoke with the Impact Wrestling website. She talked about how hard she has worked up to now and what she hopes to bring to the Knockouts division.

"I feel great signing with Impact," Steelz said. "I have been working extremely hard for this moment and, in my mind, I'm saying, 'It's about damn time!' I've been watching Impact Wrestling for a long time, following everything Impact has been doing over the years and the amazing talent (on the roster). I feel I can bring a different flavor to the Knockouts Division."

You can see Steelz tweets and other tweets from other wrestlers congratulating Steelz.

God is so good!! Yes ma'm!!! Let me shout right quick..... pic.twitter.com/nd69qJ8ECi — Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) May 13, 2020

Watching my friends accomplish their dreams makes me so happy!!!



CONGRATS @RealTSteelz ???????? pic.twitter.com/vRoMRhUJuf — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 13, 2020

LIKE. RETWEET. And tune in every week because this woman is a STAR and she, along with the rest of these Knockouts are JUST ???? GETTING ???? STARTED!!! Well deserved and a great get for @IMPACTWRESTLING. Congrats @RealTSteelz. Welcome to the fam!!! https://t.co/9HetgALyIC — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) May 13, 2020

Yesssss! We've all been waiting for this day. I love the energy and can't wait to see more from @RealTSteelz ?????? https://t.co/o0C42h8CPI — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) May 13, 2020

Brie Coder contributed to this article.