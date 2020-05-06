It was announced on tonight's AEW Dynamite that MJF will take on Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing on May 23.

The PPV will be live and is expected to take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

MJF was notified by Tony Schiavone on tonight's show that he would go against Jungle Boy at the PPV. He was noticeably annoyed and said he hadn't signed off on that match, but commentary said it was already official.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Cody vs. Lance Archer (AEW TNT Championship)

* Jungle Boy vs. MJF

