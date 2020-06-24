Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Charlotte Wilder of FOX Sports where she discussed the WWE Evolution pay-per-view and not being able to play an in-ring role in the show due to concussions she suffered. She also revealed a new podcast that she will be hosting titled "Uncool".

"I interview a lot of WWE Superstars, celebrities and musicians. We talk about what they were like before they were famous like how uncool they were," Bliss explained. "Because of everything going on, I've been just stockpiling my interviews, then I'll release them a little later.

"It's so hard right now. Corey's got After The Bell. The New Day have their podcast, and there's just a bunch of things currently going on. So I think it's better that it's later. There's time for editing and making sure everything fits. It took a while to get the concept down, but once we did, it was a lot of fun."

Bliss was not able to disclose who her guests have been, but she teased that she interviewed her childhood crushes from NSYNC and Hansen. She was asked about misconceptions some fans might have about the women's locker room, and she praised the close bond they all share.

"We travel 280-300 days a year, and we're with each other all that time. So we're all like a big, dysfunctional family," Bliss stated. "For example, if we're all rushing to get ready, we're all helping each other out. We may not always get along, but we protect our own.

"The amount of respect in the locker room and I mean it's taken time to get there with all of us, but the fact that we all respect each other and everyone gets along is just incredible. Name 30-40 girls that could travel together 300 days a year and still get along."

Wilder talked about the accomplishments that Bliss has achieved thus far and asked what future goals Bliss still has for herself in WWE. Bliss talked about wanting to main event WrestleMania one day.

"Honestly, I just want to be a part of keeping The Evolution going," Bliss stated. "Obviously, my goal is to one day main event WrestleMania, which would be awesome because I've gone into WrestleMania as champ on RAW and SmackDown, I've hosted WrestleMania and the next thing to do is main event. I would love that opportunity."

