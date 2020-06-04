Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas posted another edition of his "Reffin Rant" video series on Twitter. Kordeas has been critical of AEW refereeing in the past, but has also mentioned improvements in their officiating.

In the video below, Korderas focused on the TNT Championship match featuring Cody Rhodes and Jungle Boy. Cody retained the TNT Title, but he bled in the match. Korderas said that was unacceptable and was not needed especially as the COVID-19 pandemic still affects many around the world.

"I can go on and on about the refereeing and the lack of logic and the way they distract the referees being uncreative and just brutal burying the referees," Korderas said. "There was something else that happened last night. Cody Rhodes hard-waying himself and getting blood, getting sympathy upon himself in his match against Jungle Boy. Yes, I understand the goal was to get Jungle Boy to the next level, elevate him even though he was going to lose the match, and that was possibly to do without the use of blood.

"We have to think about the times we're in right now. Yes, we want to evolve pro wrestling. Yes, we want it to get better, be creative and think outside of the box, but the one thing we shouldn't be thinking about is the use of blood. Yes, it ain't ballet. Accidents happen, but this was no accident. It was intentional. We're living in pandemic times. Blood is a no-no. Plain and simple."

