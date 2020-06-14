Kris Statlander sustained a knee injury on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, according to PWInsider.

Statlander teamed up with AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in a losing effort to Nyla Rose and Penelope Ford. While the referee was distracted, Ford whacked Shida with her title, picking up the pinfall victory for her team.

It's believed to have happened when she hit a suicide dive on Kip Sabian, landing awkwardly on the floor. You can see the move at the 4:35 mark in the video above.

Statlander has since commented that she sustained a high grade tear in her ACL and it will need surgery.

"Since the news is out. I told you I'd dive on Kip again and dammit I did. But in doing so, I ended up with a high grade tear in my ACL. Yes I need surgery. Yes I'll be out of the ring for a while. I'll do my best to still show up on your TVs as much as I can."