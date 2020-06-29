R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.
Tonight's taped RAW saw Truth win the title back from Akira Tozawa. Tozawa just beat Truth for the title last week. This is Truth's 37th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
