As seen in the images below, former WWE Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder (now going by their legal names, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona) have released some new merchandise in celebration of their 90-day non-compete clauses expiring. As noted, the duo was a part of the numerous talent cuts WWE did back in April due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced through the "Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" Twitter account that Myers and Cardona will have a new set of action figures created that are based off of them. The figures even have variations of facial expressions, accessories, and a microphone for each of the talents.

"It's official! Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has signed with @super7store! Brian Myers & Matt Cardona figures coming soon!!! #Scratchthatfigureitch," they write.

Cardona also revealed that he has opened a store with new t-shirts designs in partnership with prowrestlingtees.com. One says "Alwayz Ready" and another has a "M" and a "C", Cardona's intials, wrapped around each other.

"LET'S GO! My @PWTees store has officially launched! https://Prowrestlingtees.com/mattcardona #AlwayzReady #NotThere," Cardona writes.

Matt also took to Twitter and advertised his new entrance theme, called, "When The Lights Go Down". The song is available on Spotify and has some electronic undertones with a heavy rock influence.

"Here it is! Check out my brand new entrance theme, "When the Lights Go Down" by @DownstaitBand, on Spotify NOW! #AlwayzReady https://open.spotify.com/track/3lhJpckhVjpH2vC1H9atpcsi=NpEnqDUNSvOb2elrvfa0wA," Matt tweeted.

You can see the full tweets below: