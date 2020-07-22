It seems like Instagram has become the go-to destination for wrestlers to showcase their physical transformations. Case in point, Roman Reigns and Miro (formerly Rusev in WWE).

After Reigns broke the wrestling internet with his phenomenal workout video, Miro followed suit and tagged The Big Dog in his post. In response to Miro, Reigns spoke of the "incredible chemistry" he shared with The Bulgarian Brute when the two collided in the WWE.

"I had awesome matches and incredible chemistry with this man all over the world!!! Miss this Uso," wrote Reigns in his reply.

In 2016, Reigns and Rusev dueled in a number of memorable matches including a Hell in a Cell bout for the WWE United States Championship. Reigns also crashed Rusev and Lana's televised wedding celebration during an edition of Monday Night Raw in October of that year.

The last time Reigns and Rusev shared a WWE ring together was at Crown Jewel 2019 when they partnered with Ali, Ricochet, and Shorty G in a ten-man tag team match.

Miro was released from WWE last April and is now a free agent, with his 90-day non-compete expiring last week. Stay tuned for any updates on Miro's post-WWE future.

You can view their Instagram exchange below: