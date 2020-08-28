David Benoit resurfaced in the public eye when the highly anticipated Chris Benoit episode of Vice TV's Dark Side Of The Ring finally aired. Since that time, the wrestling community began to wonder if David would ever decide to get into the business.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, David took the time to discuss his aspirations of getting involved with professional wrestling and revealed what it was that ignited that spark.

"It was actually when I saw AEW," David said. "I was never really interested in WWE. The quality of their product just keeps going down, down, down. AEW looks so much better and a lot more fun."

Benoit would be a second-generation wrestler. In most instances we see the second-generation star paying homage to their predecessors in one form another, usually in their name or presentation. David mentioned how important it was for him to pay homage to his father despite understanding the controversy surrounding the name after the tragedy that took place.

"I'm actually training now and I want to wrestle as Chris Benoit Jr.," David said. "My middle name is Christopher, so I could use it without them [WWE] coming after me. It would be cool to use his music, too and I've been in talks with Our Lady Peace about it. I even have the same trunks. It would be cool to work in AEW or New Japan."

David mentioned on the emotional episode of Dark Side Of The Ring that he can't help but remember his father for being one of the best professional wrestlers in the world and how important that is for him to keep that notion alive, so it's not entirely shocking that he would be willing to pay that level of homage to his father.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.