Braun Strowman portrays the Monster Among Men character on television but he's truly a gentle giant off the screen. In the latest episode of WWE 24, "WrestleMania: The Show Must Go On," Strowman teared up up while recalling his encounters with bullies as a kid.

"To see where I've come from, to where I am now, my god. When I was a little kid, I wanted to be a Hulkamaniac. I knew I wanted to be a person like that, someone who walks into a room and gets an immediate reaction," said Strowman.

The former Universal Champion delved into his childhood and why his husky body led him to be constantly bullied.

"Growing up, I was a husky little boy. My mom didn't know how to say no when I wanted snacks, and I ate a lot of them.

"Bullying is something that everybody, I don't care how big, strong, or beautiful you are, at some point in your life, you get bullied," Strowman said while getting emotional.

He continued, "I just never understood why I got picked on, because I was a friendly, fun person who always made people laugh. I knew I was fat, and dealing with that, I had to hear it over and over again. It wears on you eventually, I mean this is hard to talk about."

In the documentary, Strowman reveals that he was driving back to Wisconsin when informed that he was facing Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Strowman replaced Reigns, who withdrew from the event due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I drive almost 20 hours straight and get a phone call. I'm told about last-minute changes and that I'm needed back in Orlando."

As reported earlier, a new WWE Chronicle documentary on Strowman will premiere at 10am ET on demand this Saturday. It will then air on the live stream at 8pm ET that night.

Meanwhile, Strowman will face Reigns and Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a triple-threat match for the title at Payback. He lost his Universal Championship to Wyatt at SummerSlam this past Sunday.

