- As seen above, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega's "A to Z" YouTube channel has posted a new video giving a look at inside Black's pro wrestling style. The video was filmed in May of this year and features the happy couple going over some of Black's in-ring skills.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett turns 40 years old today while ECW Original Roadkill turns 44, wrestling veteran Savio Vega turns 56, and WWE Legend Fred Ottman (The Shockmaster, Tugboat, Typhoon) turns 64.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirmed on Twitter that he will be appearing during tonight's RAW episode. The Nature Boy will be in Randy Orton's corner for the match against Kevin Owens. There have been rumors of a big angle that would see Orton take Flair out to continue his "Legend Killer" storyline, but that hasn't been confirmed for this week.

"The Greatest Of All Time And The Greatest Today Only With The @WWE On #WWERaw Tonight!!! WOOOOO! @RandyOrton," Flair tweeted today.

