Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik teamed up last night on Monday Night RAW against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. RAW closed with RETRIBUTION coming out and attacking the Mysterio's as Rollins looked on from the stage.

Rey went on Twitter to show the aftermath of the attack showing his bloody mask and his head busted open. Mysterio simply captioned his first tweet with "#WWE #Retribution" while adding in a few blodd emojis.

It's has not been confirmed when Mysterio's head was busted open. However, it is likely from a few members of RETRIBUTION picking up Mysterio and throwing him at the ring post exactly where his head is shown to have busted open.

WWE has not officially commented on Mysterio's potential injury.

You can view Mysterio's tweets below: