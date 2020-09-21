Chuck Taylor, one half of AEW Tag Team The Best Friends, believes that the supposed rivalry between AEW and NXT does not really exist and is just a creation of wrestling fans.

"People talk about this fake, bulls**t rivalry between AEW and NXT. But they [members of the NXT roster] are all my friends. Like, common, I was actually a groomsman in Johnny Gargano's wedding. I want them to succeed, too. Obviously, not at our expense, I hope they lose and die forever, but those are all my friends. Pretty much everyone on NXT TV I know pretty well," Taylor said on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, who co-hosts the podcast with Tony Schiavone, chimed in with her views, stating that real wrestling fans want both products to succeed and don't really want a competition.

Over the past few weeks, NXT has switched to Tuesday nights due to a clash with the NHL Playoffs. There have been rumblings of NXT moving permanently to Tuesday nights, which would effectively signal the end of The Wednesday Night Wars with AEW Dynamite.

On a related note, AEW star Chris Jericho recently said that NXT possibly moving to another night is "embarrassing" and that WWE's developmental show would be better off moving to Tuesdays and grabbing an additional 250,000 viewers.

"Leave us alone. Do your own thing. Go to Tuesday's. Grab an extra 250,000 viewers. Finally get your demo where it needs to be because it's pretty embarrassing on a Wednesday night to go up against us. 'The Demo God' thing is is not a gimmick. It's real. So go. Go to Tuesday, go to Sunday [or] go to any other day you want, but don't exist just to mess with us because we're beating you every week. It's kind of embarrassing for NXT at this point," Jericho said in an interview with Inside The Ropes.

Chuck Taylor and Trent, The Best Friends, were involved in a wild parking lot street fight against Santana and Ortiz during last week's main event of AEW Dynamite. They won the brutal match thanks to an assist from Orange Cassidy.