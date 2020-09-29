Alexa Bliss locked her Twitter account for a few hours on Monday after finding herself on the receiving end of a flurry of negative tweets due to her earlier comments on the Aalyah Mysterio/Murphy storyline.

In her initial tweet, after Seth Rollins revealed the text messages between Aalyah and Murphy on Monday Night Raw, Alexa wrote, "Honestly I don't blame him lol #ShootYourShotBud," a tweet which she later deleted.

Almost instantly, Alexa was criticized for encouraging a relationship between a 32-year-old and 19-year-old, albeit in storyline. Bliss pointed out that she was unaware of Aalyah's age.

"Do I Know her or her age? No. Was I trying to be supportive of Murphy? Yes. Back off and calm down ppl. Just happy Murphy is getting the success he's worked for. That's all, be bothered by something else," she wrote.

In another tweet, Little Miss Bliss said she was getting attacked for commenting on a TV show that those tweeting at her were also watching.

This is not the first time that Alexa has locked her Twitter. Back in June, she took time off from Twitter to focus on her mental health.

Do I Know her or her age? No. Was I trying to be supportive of Murphy? Yes. Back off and calm down ppl. Just happy Murphy is getting the success he's worked for. That's all ??????? be bothered by something else ??? https://t.co/AuBYaltYqa — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Absolutely. I agree that I should be held responsible for the storylines my ex-boyfriend receives at work.



Anything else I can take care of as well? https://t.co/a6j35ssKcD — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Getting attacked for writing about a show y'all are watching anyway ???? #GetOuttaHere — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020