WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who was dubbed as The Chosen One by Vince McMahon during an episode of SmackDown in October 2007, is finally beginning to fulfill his destiny as one of the top guys in the WWE.

However, McIntyre realizes that reaching the top of the food chain is one thing but staying there is all the more difficult. In a recent interview with PWI Insider, McIntyre spoke about the importance of soaking up every bit of knowledge from McMahon during his backstage interactions with the WWE boss.

"Backstage, I'm obviously building my relationship with Mr. McMahon," said McIntyre. "There's always lessons to be learned, when you get to interact with the boss. I always take great pride in maximizing those minutes because every single second is a learning experience, and just overall - this is what I've been waiting for, this is what I've been looking forward to, and I am maximizing every second, I'm not wasting one second of any day."

McIntyre, who captured the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania earlier this year, also touched upon why his title reign is the most unique one in WWE history.

"We're in uncharted waters - Drew McIntyre finally wins the World Title and a worldwide pandemic happens. So, innovating and adapting, and it has been a fun process for me on TV as a character to figure out things, like looking at the camera, and sending little messages to fans at home which we couldn't have done before and making it clear to the rest of the roster, 'hey if the Champ's doing it, we can do it too, let's try new things,'" he added.

Looking ahead to his Ambulance Match against Randy Orton at this Sunday's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, McIntyre said that he's had to step up his game to The Viper's level in order to swim with the 13-time World Champion.

"I've been able to step up and go to Randy's level and swim with him because if I can't swim with Randy Orton I don't deserve to be WWE Champion."

As noted earlier, WWE might be possibly using the Ambulance Match stipulation as a way to take the title off McIntyre while protecting him from taking a pinfall to Orton.