WWE has just announced KUSHIDA vs. Velveteen Dream for "Takeover: 31."

The promotion tweeted, "BRING. IT. ON. @KUSHIDA_0904 battles @DreamWWE at #NXTTakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWENXT https://ms.spr.ly/6019TvVEd"

Below is the updated card:

* Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly (NXT Title Match)

* Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae vs. (NXT Women's Title Match)

* Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Title Match)

* Mystery Wrestler set to return

* KUSHIDA vs. Velveteen Dream