On today's Talking Smack, The Miz and John Morrison joined Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods. Miz broke some news that SmackDown star Mandy Rose was heading to RAW through his persuasion. WWE has confirmed Rose was traded to RAW.

Miz and Morrison are currently in a storyline with Heavy Machinery as the duo are attempting to steal Otis' Money in the Bank contract. Miz says the reason Rose is switching brands is so Otis can focus on becoming champion, and Rose was a distraction for him.

Before last night's show, "#SmackDown [thinking emoji]" with a gif of her in a match from RAW. She didn't make an appearance on yesterday's SmackDown.

Since today's news broke, Rose responded, "... what?"

