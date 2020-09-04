AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has moved the "Tooth & Nail" match between Britt Baker and Big Swole from the All Out pre-show to the main card on pay-per-view.
Khan took to Twitter today and commented on the match going from "The Buy In" to the main All Out card.
He wrote, "Hey let's just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker's dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow!"
Khan discussed Swole vs. Baker during Thursday's media call and said he's excited about the cinematic-style match that will take place from Baker's dentist office, and will be Falls Count Anywhere. He confirmed that AEW will have a live crowd there. He also revealed that earlier in the summer the plan was for Swole vs. Baker to be on the main card, but plans changed, possible concern over Baker just now returning to action after being on the shelf with an injury. Khan said this is an important match for both competitors, who we will be a lot more from. He also said it will be cinematic and not a traditional wrestling match as the rest of the pay-per-view will be wrestling-heavy and not very story-heavy. Khan ended the answer to the Swole vs. Baker question by saying the "Tooth & Nail" match will be fun for everyone.
While "The Buy In" will no longer feature Baker vs. Swole, AEW has announced that Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order will take place on the pre-show.
AEW World Title Match
MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)
Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift.
AEW World Women's Title Match
NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Hikaru Shida (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
FTR vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Page (c)
Mimosa Mayhem Match
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
Broken Rules Match
Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy
Hardy must leave AEW if he loses.
Tooth and Nail Match
Britt Baker vs. Big Swole
Falls Count Anywhere, cinematic match at Baker's dentist office.
21-Man Casino Battle Royale
Lance Archer, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Chuck Taylor, Trent, TBA
Winner earns a future AEW World Title shot.
The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
The Dark Order (TNT Champion Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall
The Buy In Pre-show
Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order
