AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has moved the "Tooth & Nail" match between Britt Baker and Big Swole from the All Out pre-show to the main card on pay-per-view.

Khan took to Twitter today and commented on the match going from "The Buy In" to the main All Out card.

He wrote, "Hey let's just make All Out tomorrow night the best wrestling ppv we can possibly do. Now on the main ppv card: Dr. Britt Baker v. Big Swole in the 1st ever Tooth & Nail Match emanating from Dr. Baker's dental office, anything goes, no DQ + falls count anywhere. See you tomorrow!"

Khan discussed Swole vs. Baker during Thursday's media call and said he's excited about the cinematic-style match that will take place from Baker's dentist office, and will be Falls Count Anywhere. He confirmed that AEW will have a live crowd there. He also revealed that earlier in the summer the plan was for Swole vs. Baker to be on the main card, but plans changed, possible concern over Baker just now returning to action after being on the shelf with an injury. Khan said this is an important match for both competitors, who we will be a lot more from. He also said it will be cinematic and not a traditional wrestling match as the rest of the pay-per-view will be wrestling-heavy and not very story-heavy. Khan ended the answer to the Swole vs. Baker question by saying the "Tooth & Nail" match will be fun for everyone.

While "The Buy In" will no longer feature Baker vs. Swole, AEW has announced that Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order will take place on the pre-show.

Remember to join us for live coverage of AEW All Out tomorrow at 7pm ET. Below is the updated card, along with Khan's full tweet:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift.

AEW World Women's Title Match

NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Page (c)

Mimosa Mayhem Match

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Broken Rules Match

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy

Hardy must leave AEW if he loses.

Tooth and Nail Match

Britt Baker vs. Big Swole

Falls Count Anywhere, cinematic match at Baker's dentist office.

21-Man Casino Battle Royale

Lance Archer, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Chuck Taylor, Trent, TBA

Winner earns a future AEW World Title shot.

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

The Dark Order (TNT Champion Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall

The Buy In Pre-show

Private Party vs. 3 and 4 of The Dark Order