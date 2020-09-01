WWE announced today to announce that Steve Pamon has been elected to the Board of Directors.

Pamon is the President & CEO of Parkwood Entertainment, a company founded by singer Beyoncé in 2010. Pamon has also worked for JPMorgan Chase and the NFL, among other companies.

"Steve brings an extraordinary track record from the media and entertainment industry and is an accomplished senior executive," said WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. "I am confident his experience and insights will add tremendous value to our company."

Below is the full press release sent to us today by WWE: