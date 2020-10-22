WWE Superstar Elias recently spoke with SI.com and recalled his previous angles with John Cena and The Undertaker. WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans was Elias' first WrestleMania as part of the WWE roster and he reflected on not knowing for certain what his role was going to be until the day of the show. He revealed he had been pulled aside by Vince McMahon weeks prior where the boss said, "I've got an idea for you. I can't tell you about it yet, but it's going to be good."

"I remember getting goosebumps when Vince said that to me," Elias said. "He stressed that he couldn't tell anyone yet. But I hadn't heard anything for weeks, and now it's the night before WrestleMania. I thought maybe I'd end up in the battle royale."

Elias eventually got the phone call from someone in talent relations in the early morning hours the day of WrestleMania and was told to get to the arena immediately for rehearsal. That plan was ultimately to stand in the way of John Cena before the subsequent Cena and Undertaker showdown. Cena would go on to put Elias down with an Attitude Adjustment before falling short to the Undertaker.

The following year at WrestleMania 35, Cena once again laid out Elias. The following night on RAW, Elias would be in the ring and cutting a promo on Cena for interrupting his performance the previous night on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Elias would go on to say that the next person to interrupt him would be a dead man. The Undertaker's music hit and Elias was once again left laying in the middle of the ring following a signature choke slam. You can see that segment in the video above.

Elias would go on to reveal there were more elaborate plans in place for him, Undertaker and John Cena. Those original plans called for Elias to face the Undertaker in Saudi Arabia and to face John Cena the following year at WrestleMania as part of a three-year story.

"New Orleans, I'm in the mix with John and the Undertaker," Elias said. "The next year, I'm in there with John and the Undertaker again—John at WrestleMania, the Undertaker the night next on Raw. I was supposed to go on and face the Undertaker at the show in Saudi Arabia. That never ended up happening because of Goldberg, but that was supposed to be my match.

"The year after was supposed to be myself against John Cena at WrestleMania [36] in a three-year running story. Things obviously changed and that didn't end up happening."

Elias ended up defeating Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 36.