Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Impact Wrestling has granted Daga's release request.

From what we were told, Daga had requested his release some time ago but Impact had held off on granting it while also attempting to get him to re-sign. Impact officially granted Daga his request to be released today.

Daga's made his debut with the company on the February 1, 2019 episode of Impact Wrestling. His debut match featured him tagging with Santana and Ortiz in a losing effort to The Lucha Bros and Rey Horus. Daga was also featured in a Team Lucha Underground vs Team Impact match at United We Stand that same year. During his run in Lucha Underground he was seen as part of Kobra Moon's Reptile Tribe.

In March of last year, Daga was a guest on our The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. When asked if he had also spoken with AEW about signing with them, he replied, "Not really. My way into the States was a little different because when they did Lucha Underground I had a knee injury that took me outside the ring for a long time. I'm working with Impact now a couple of days, but I hope at one point I can be full-time. The only thing I want is to grow in the American market now."

