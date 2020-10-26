Jeff Hardy spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and opened up about his continuing struggle with alcoholism, the goals he has set for himself in the WWE, and what it's like to perform inside the ThunderDome.

During the interview, Hardy made it clear that he plans on winning both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship over the next four years and also headlining WrestleMania at least once before 2024.

"Between now and the year 2024, I want to be WWE Champion and Universal Champion, one time apiece, and main event WrestleMania one of those years," said Hardy, a former three-time World Champion in WWE. "That's the goal I just set for myself. Faith over fear, everything will be good."

The Charismatic Enigma also admitted that his current run with the WWE might be his last, especially if he falls off the wagon again.

"This is my last chance to get it right," said the 43-year-old Hardy. "Since my early 20s, it's been a rollercoaster ride with addiction and alcoholism. I've had sober runs, doing good for a while, but then I'd always go back. Now I hope I'm done with that. As long as I stay on the straight and narrow, the sky is the limit," he added.

On Sunday night, the match between Hardy and Elias at Hell in a Cell ended in a DQ finish after Hardy struck his opponent in the back with a guitar shot. Even after the referee called for the bell, a furious Hardy decked Elias again while he was down. As seen in the video above, Hardy addressed his actions and admitted that he lost his cool. It is likely that this feud will continue on Monday's edition of Raw.