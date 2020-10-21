On tonight's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks defeated Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Private Party, and The Butcher & The Blade to receive a title opportunity. Matt and Nick Jackson will now face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at Full Gear on November 7.

Also announced, Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will look to end their brutal rivalry at the upcoming PPV.

Be sure to follow our results of tonight's show!

Below is the updated PPV lineup:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW TNT Championship

TBA (c) vs. Darby Allin

Cody to defend title against Orange Cassidy on next week's Dynamite.

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega or Rey Fenix vs. Hangman Page or Wardlow

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara