Paige has responded to a fan's query about what brand she was drafted to in the WWE Draft, which concluded on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

"Twitch," tweeted Paige, who has not competed inside the ring in nearly three years.

Paige's sarcastic tweet comes a few weeks after she made the news for her comments on WWE's decision to cease control of Twitch accounts owned by talents and get a cut of the revenue. As reported exclusively by Wrestling Inc., talents will receive a percentage of the revenue, which will count against the pay from their downside guarantees. WWE will reportedly take control of the Twitch accounts by the end of the month.



Paige, who has amassed a strong fanbase on the streaming platform over the past few years, previously stated how Twitch was her place that she built with her wonderful fans.

"Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I'm proud of what I built with my fan base," she wrote earlier this month.