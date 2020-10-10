Triple H is convinced that if Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre resume their rivalry -- which ran through most of 2019 including matches at WrestleMania 35 and Stomping Grounds -- they could potentially reach the heights of the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock.

While appearing at a recent New York Comic Con panel, Triple H spoke about the ongoing WWE Draft and why two stars staying on different brands is good because it builds anticipation before they eventually come to blows.

"The draft is always an exciting time because it creates these fantasy moments...like I'll be honest, I don't want to see Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns yet," Triple H said. [h/t WrestlingNews.co].

Triple H said that a Reigns vs. McIntyre feud would make more sense in a few years when both wrestlers hit their peaks.

"I would love to see that percolate because I think that a couple of years down the road Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is a Hulk Hogan-Ric Flair scenario, The Rock-Stone Cold Steve Austin scenario, and you don't want to hit that before it peaks.

"That's what makes the draft so exciting to me is those moments in time where you were like, 'well, what if?' and then 'what if' becomes a reality," added Triple H.

Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion, and McIntyre, the WWE Champion, could potentially face off at next month's Survivor Series pay-per-view unless they lose their respective titles to Jey Uso and Randy Orton at this month's Hell in a Cell event. However, it should be noted that the two top champions last year -- Brock Lesnar and Bray Wyatt -- did not wrestle each other at Survivor Series 2019.

You can check out Triple H's Comic Con interview below: