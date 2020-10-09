WWE has announced two matches for tonight's episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network, which is the 200th episode.

The Brian Kendrick will face Ashante "Thee" Adonis for the third time in recent weeks. Adonis is looking to pick up his first win in the series.

Tonight's 200th episode will also feature Ariya Daivari vs. Jake Atlas. This match comes after Daivari defeated Atlas a few weeks ago.

There will also be a look back at the WWE NXT "Takeover: 31" match between Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar on tonight's show.

Stay tuned for more on WWE 205 Live and tonight's show, which is expected to take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center instead of the Amway Center in Orlando.

Below is WWE's announcement for the episode, along with related tweets:

Must-see 200th episode of 205 Live to feature Adonis facing Kendrick, Atlas battling Daivari The landmark 200th episode of 205 Live will feature a pair of thrilling singles bouts that pit 205 Live Originals against some of the rising stars of the purple brand. Will the third time be a charm for Ashante "Thee" Adonis? The acrobatic young Superstar is counting on it as he prepares for his third singles bout against The Brian Kendrick. Adonis and Kendrick have engaged in a pair of competitive matches in recent weeks, but the former Cruiserweight Champion has used his veteran smarts to edge the rookie on both occasions. Nevertheless, Kendrick has seemingly taken a liking to Adonis, as he has imparted his wisdom on the flashy young competitor after each win, telling him things like, "Drop the ego, and you'll be a star." Adonis, who brawled with Legado del Fantasma during the NXT Cruiserweight Title Match between Santos Escobar and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott at NXT TakeOver 31 this past Sunday, will have a chance to use Kendrick's teachings as they collide for a third time, but will it be enough to finally topple The Man With a Plan? Several weeks ago, Ariya Daivari narrowly defeated Jake Atlas via devious methods, sticking his thumb into the eye of the 205 Live upstart before bragging about his win ad nauseam. Since then, however, Atlas has started to make a name for himself across NXT and 205 Live, defeating former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in what some would call an upset and brazenly taking on the sadistic Tommaso Ciampa in a pair of singles matches. Daivari, meanwhile, has created the Daivari Dinero Division, wherein he has risked $10,000 in matches against some local competitors and emerged victorious every time. Daivari is coming off a loss to "Swerve," and while none of his money was on the line for that bout, he will undoubtedly be in a foul mood as he looks to rebound from the defeat. Plus, the 200th episode of the purple brand will also feature an exciting look back at Sunday's edge-of-your-seat title fight between Escobar and "Swerve." Don't miss The Most Exciting Hour on Television, streaming on WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!