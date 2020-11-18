After former WCW and TNA / Impact star Konnan made a cameo appearance in part one of Inner Circle's trip to Las Vegas, former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle (aka Swoggle) showed up later in the night.

After a wild night, a dazed Chris Jericho and Santana stumble through the hotel the next morning to hear what sounded like a crying baby in one of the rooms. Jericho opened the door to find Swoggle sitting on the floor (in a diaper) and crying. Jericho yelled out "Guys! We got a problem!"

Below are more photos of the faction's trip to Las Vegas. As noted, Jericho and Jake Hager team up against Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels on next week's Dynamite.

The Inner Circle have bigger problems than just a terrible hangover.

